Getty Images Sport
FC Cincinnati reportedly set to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek on loan
- Getty Images Sport
Liverpool youth product
The goalkeeper joined Liverpool in the summer of 2020 from Polish club FC Wroclaw in a deal worth £250,000 and has since featured extensively at youth level. He made 17 appearances in Premier League 2 while progressing through the club’s academy system.
- Getty Images Sport
Third-choice goalkeeper role
At FC Cincinnati, Mrozek is expected to serve as the club’s third goalkeeper, according to The Athletic. American shot-stopper Roman Celentano remains the undisputed starter, while 30-year-old Evan Louro provides veteran depth. Academy product Paul Walters departed earlier this month on a season-long loan to Irish side Bohemians, opening space on the depth chart.
- Getty Images Sport
Playoff contenders last season
Cincinnati enter the new season with a strong defensive core, led by United States international Miles Robinson and former Chelsea center back Matt Miazga. The club finished second in the Eastern Conference last season before being eliminated in the playoffs by Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
FC Cincinnati return to action on Feb. 18 in the Concacaf Champions Cup, when they face Universidad O&M away in the first leg. The return leg will be played on Feb. 25 at TQL Stadium.
Advertisement