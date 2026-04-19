FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: Is a heated transfer battle over Min-Jae Kim looming?

Manager Vincent Kompany has recounted Uli Hoeneß’s famous apple-pie anecdote from his own perspective. The Bayern Munich president previously told a podcast audience, alongside Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder, that Kompany and sporting director Christoph Freund had visited him at Lake Tegernsee last summer to secure the transfer of Xavi Simons.
According to Hoeneß, he retorted: “Vinc, you can have another slice of apple pie now, but you’re not getting Xavi! We want you to play the young players.” Simons later moved to Tottenham Hotspur, while Lennart Karl made his breakthrough in Munich.
“Christoph, myself, Max [Eberl] and Jan [Dreesen] are a very motivated, highly active group,” Kompany explained at a press conference. “We always try to persuade people, but it’s always done in a good atmosphere, with a lot of respect. It’s a normal process involving a lot of communication. We try things and then we accept the outcome. I told Mr Hoeneß at the time: ‘At our age, you would have pushed just as hard as we do.’ After that, we ate apple pie and everything was fine.”