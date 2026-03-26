FC Bayern announces an update on Jamal Musiala

In Musiala’s absence, Germany will face Switzerland in Basel on Friday (8.45 pm/RTL). Three days later, they take on Ghana in Stuttgart.

The attacking player is firmly in Nagelsmann’s plans for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada (11 June to 19 July). The national coach will announce his provisional World Cup squad in the second week of May. The permitted 26 players must be registered with FIFA, the world governing body, at the beginning of June.