'It's our fault' - Goalscorer Diogo Dalot reveals what went wrong for Man Utd in disappointing West Ham draw

Dalot told Sky Sports afterwards: “Disappointed. At 1-0 up with 30 minutes to go, I think we have to control the game much more. Especially at Old Trafford. We cannot get as anxious as we got after the goal. We were maybe a little bit more sloppy with the ball possession. Obviously disappointed with the draw. We had the game, there.”

He added on United’s lack of control, which is considered to be the main reason why they allowed two precious points to slip through their net: “It's the solution that we need to find. It can be various things. It shouldn't be like this because you are fighting 60 minutes to score a goal and then when it happens you should keep doing the same things, even more controlling, longer possession so we can be dominant. Especially the play that goes to the corner that we conceded - that's the kind of play that we need to avoid, especially against teams that are good on the counter.

“And we knew today that they were going to be looking for counter-attacks and set plays and unfortunately we couldn't hold the result but in the end we have to look to ourselves - I think it's more our fault, than credit to West Ham.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!