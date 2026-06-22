Fans warned against attending France clash with Iraq as weather threatens kick-off delay

Tournament organisers and local authorities have moved quickly to issue safety advice as "inclement weather in the region" puts the fixture at risk. The Philadelphia Stadium, also known as Lincoln Financial Field, has confirmed that gates will not open at the originally scheduled time, and fans who have not yet arrived are being told to stay away for their own safety.

A statement released by the stadium on X read: "Due to inclement weather in the region, gates opening will be delayed. If you are not in the area, please do not travel to Philadelphia Stadium at this time. A new gates opening time will be communicated once the weather has passed. If you are near Philadelphia Stadium, please take shelter."