'We should not forget' - Fans urged to boo Lionel Messi if he plays with Argentina at Paris Olympics by Jerome Rothen after he 'took the p***' at PSG

Former France international Jerome Rothen has asked PSG fans to boo Lionel Messi if he travels with the Argentina squad for the Paris Olympics.