Copa America final Hard Rock StadiumGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

Fans without tickets storm turnstyles, gates at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami ahead of Copa America final

Copa AmericaColombiaArgentinaArgentina vs Colombia

Fans stormed the gates of Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Copa America final, leading to arrests and congestion outside the grounds.

  • Fans storm Hard Rock Stadium gates without tickets
  • Arrests made by local police
  • People struggling in 90+ degree temperatures
