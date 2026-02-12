'Decisions like this can decide titles' - Fans left outraged after Gabriel escapes red card in Arsenal's draw with Brentford

Gabriel had been booked when he swung a leg at Outtara as he ran through on goal for Keith Andrews' side, after Keane Lewis-Potter had cancelled out Noni Madueke's header. The result means the Gunners are now just four points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Goalkeeper David Raya has already urged the club to "stick together", but fans are disappointed that Gabriel was not shown a red card.

He told reporters: "Disappointed with just a point. We stick together. It's a tough place to come but we just have to stick together and we are still in a great position and we go again.

"It felt fine. We dominated most of the first half until they got momentum. We dealt with it very well and scored the goal in the second half. I thought that was going to be enough but they played dangerous on set pieces and we conceded. We had the chances to win the game but we didn't maximise them."

On the potential of a title race, he added: "We are still in a great position. We have to focus on ourselves. We have the FA Cup on Sunday but we go again on Wednesday."