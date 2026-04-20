Fans are puzzled: Michael Olise raises questions at FC Bayern Munich’s title-winning celebrations

Instead, Olise kept the match shirt he had worn against the Swabians. This prompted surprise across the German record champions’ social-media channels, where celebratory posts showed him only in the background.

His absence from the championship photo in front of the Südkurve prompted even more questions, as every other Bayern player and Vincent Kompany’s entire coaching and support staff posed together.

The club has yet to comment on why the 24-year-old skipped both the traditional shirt swap and the title-celebration photo.