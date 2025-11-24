Getty Images Sport
Fan arrested after attempting to furiously confront beleaguered Premier League manager on the TOUCHLINE in ugly scenes during latest defeat
Fan arrested for confronting Farke
After a steady enough start, Leeds' return to the Premier League has begun to turn sour courtesy of three consecutive defeats that have left them in the drop zone, with the latest coming at home to Villa at the weekend. Farke's side's last win came against West Ham in late October.
The Whites got off to a bright start on Sunday as Lukas Nmecha handed them an early lead - courtesy of a howler from Emiliano Martinez - but Aston Villa bounced back in style in the second half, with Morgan Rogers scoring a brace. While the match was ongoing, a 61-year-old fan entered the pitch at Elland Road and tried to confront beleaguered Leeds boss Farke near the dugout. He was quickly escorted away by stewards at the ground before the situation could get any worse, and according to the BBC, the supporter in question has now been arrested.
- Getty Images Sport
Farke reacts to fan anger
While the angry fan received faces punishment for entering the pitch, Farke claimed that he understood the frustrations of the supporters, as he said: "I didn’t see it. Everyone is disappointed. I don't want one change in our supporters. I don't want them to be happy after (we have lost) and to give some plaudits. We have a very passionate fan base, and this is what we want - it's a privilege. I don't want our supporters to change one per cent. They should be angry and disappointed. I feel exactly the same, and for that, we would expect it, that it's like this. I totally understand this."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
'We should've taken some points from this game'
Farke further analysed his team's performance, while speaking on the BBC's Match of the Day, as he said: "Performance-wise, we've turned back to what we want to be. We dominated many periods against a very good side. We should've taken some points from this game. We are not back to our best, we can still improve, but at the end we are just disappointed we did not get any points. To concede two goals is not good. As good as we are attacking down the left side at the moment we concede too many goals. We concede so quickly straight after the restart. Over the course of 38 games you have ups and downs. It happens sometimes at this level. Performance-wise I was happy. At the moment we are in a period where things are going against us. Of course, the fans are unhappy and disappointed once we lose games. I don't want them to have a different reaction. I want them to feel like the world is falling apart when we lose a game, otherwise, you can't be a Leeds United supporter. I'm just fully focused on the performance. If we perform like this today we'll win many more points."
- Getty Images Sport
Emery praised Rogers for being 'angry'
Villans boss Emery heaped praise on the hero of the game, Rogers, as he said: "Through numbers it is more brilliant and really relevant, his work today. His impact was positive with goals. Always he plays well. He does his task and he is versatile across different positions. Maybe today he showed that he is angry to score. Being angry, he scored two goals, focusing on how he could get numbers. He did it, helping the team and for our victory today. He is a player who can get numbers. Last year, he got double numbers for goals and assists. This year, I think he will get this again. He was playing fantastic before this match, not getting numbers, but helping the team. With those goals today, it’s more brilliant. I think Morgan is very important when he is scoring and when he is not scoring. He is working tactically, being versatile, and performing very consistently.”
When asked what he meant by angry, Emery said: "Hungry and angry to score. Both. It is in this direction."
Advertisement