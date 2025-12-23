Boca Juniors v Racing Club - Semifinal: Torneo Clausura Betano 2025Getty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Facundo Mura turns down River Plate, reportedly set to join Lionel Messi's Inter Miami until 2029

Facundo Mura has opted for a new challenge abroad. After weighing interest from Racing and River Plate, the right-back has reportedly agreed terms with Inter Miami, ending a four-year spell in Avellaneda and marking his first move outside Argentina. He is set to join Lionel Messi and a growing Argentine core on a deal through December 2029.

    Joining MLS

    According to CL Merlo, River had a last-minute attempt to lure Mura to stay with a long-term contract. The player asked for time to assess his options, as negotiations with Inter Miami had briefly stalled due to differences over contractual terms. Once the MLS side returned with an improved offer, the decision was made. He is joining the club on a free transfer. 

    Success in Argentina

    Mura departs Racing after a successful four-year spell in Avellaneda, where he lifted the Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Trofeo de Campeones, and Supercopa Internacional. Across nearly 150 appearances, he contributed both defensively and in attack, scoring 12 goals and registering 15 assists.

    Inter Miami's growing Argentine contigent

    The move represents Mura’s first experience outside Argentina, following earlier stints at Estudiantes and Colón. At Inter Miami, he will join the reigning MLS champions and reunite with a large Argentine group that includes Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Tomás Avilés and Gonzalo Luján, among others.

    Filling the gap left by recent departures.

    The 26-year-old right-back will arrive in the United States to fill the vacancy left by Marcelo Weigandt, who returned to Boca Juniors after the end of his loan spell with the Florida-based side.

