"One of the players Inter consider untouchable this summer is certainly Pio Esposito," says Fabrizio Romano on his social media channels. "There has been a lot of talk abroad about Arsenal, but the Gunners haven’t made any concrete moves, beyond scouting various players. As far as I know, Newcastle are a club that would be ready to get serious in terms of figures and will sign a striker in the summer: Esposito is one of the names circulating, he is a highly rated player, but Inter have no intention of opening negotiations."