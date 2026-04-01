AFP
Fabio Capello admits he 'can't sleep at night' as legendary coach brand's Italy's World Cup failure 'sporting tragedy and disgrace'
The shockwaves of failure
Speaking exclusively to Spanish outlet Marca, Capello expressed absolute disbelief after Italy fell to Bosnia. The devastating result, culminating in a 1-1 draw before a 4-1 loss on penalties, means the Azzurri will miss out on their third consecutive World Cup. The former manager, having previously led clubs like AC Milan, Juventus and Roma who have historically dominated the domestic league, feels the gravity of the situation deeply. He believes a nation of such immense footballing stature missing out again is incredibly difficult for the passionate supporters across the country to process.
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A historical low for the nation
The veteran tactician framed the recent elimination as a historical low point, emphasising that the prestige of the Italian shirt has been severely tarnished. The emotional toll on him is evident, as he confessed: "I have not been able to sleep all night, I still cannot believe what has happened."
When asked about the sheer magnitude of the exit, he did not hold back, ensuring his words reflected the anger of a mourning nation. He stated: "We are talking about a four-time world champion team, this is a sporting tragedy, a disgrace. It is one of the worst things that has happened to Italian football in its recent history."
Demanding resignations from the leadership
Beyond the players and the coaching staff, the coach has turned his sights towards the institutional leadership of Italian football. He expressed deep frustration with the lack of accountability within the federation, suggesting that those in power are clinging to their roles despite the mounting evidence of systemic failure. Calling for immediate resignations at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to pave the way for real change, he insisted: "Nobody resigns here, and that is the most worrying thing. The first one who should assume responsibility is the president of the federation, along with the entire leadership team."
Offering a clear path forward, he explained: "We must sit down with experts, analyse what is happening and start a reconstruction from the base. The problem is not just results, it is structural."
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Gattuso to step down?
The Azzurri's heartbreak has resulted in uncertainty regarding head coach Gennaro Gattuso's future. The former midfielder replaced Luciano Spalletti late in the qualifying campaign and was able to salvage a place in the play-offs as their hopes of qualifying seemed to diminish. He has been in charge for eight games - six have been wins while two have been defeats.
FIGC president Gabriele Gravina has issued a supportive statement regarding the coaching staff, saying: "I have to praise Gattuso. I think he's been a great coach. I've asked him to stay on in charge of these players." However, there are growing calls for Gravina to step down from his role.