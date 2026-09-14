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Fabian Hurzeler demands Brighton stay humble despite 'special' five-goal demolition of Coventry City
Ruthless display seals victory
Charalampos Kostoulas opened the scoring for Brighton in the 35th minute before Malick Yalcouye doubled the lead early in the second half, followed by a straight red card for Taiwo Awoniyi for an elbow just two minutes later. Pascal Gross then converted a 70th-minute penalty, before a sublime long-range strike from Lewis Dunk and a stoppage-time finish from Yasin Ayari sealed the rout. The emphatic 5-0 victory lifted the Seagulls to fourth in the table and took their tally to 13 goals from their opening four matches.
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Manager demands grounded approach
The commanding away victory extended Brighton's impressive run of seven wins and clean sheets in their last ten meetings against newly promoted opposition. Despite his side's free-scoring display, the manager was quick to warn against getting carried away.
Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, Hurzeler said: "Every win away is something special in the Premier League. The red card helps us. Coventry were always dangerous from set pieces. We kept a clean sheet, that is the most important so good overall performance. We didn't score in the first minutes but we kept it simple.
"We will always be the team who are very humble and don't take things for granted. We have to be humble in these moments, of course enjoy it together. We have good depth in the squad. We will always come with our togetherness."
The German tactician also reserved special praise for club captain Dunk, who scored a sensational 20-yard effort from open play: "We always know that he has a great technique with his right foot and we know that he has the courage so I'm happy that he gets his rewards."
Coventry misery deepens further
The heavy loss was a damaging blow for Lampard, matching the heaviest defeat of his Premier League managerial career. The bleak result leaves Coventry rooted to the bottom of the table without a single point or goal from their opening four fixtures, matching Crystal Palace's unwanted top-flight record from the 2017-18 season. In stark contrast, Brighton's return of 13 goals marks their most prolific start to a campaign across their 14 seasons in the English top flight.
Tough cup test looms
Hurzeler's men will quickly turn their attention to a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday, September 16. Their domestic resolve will be tested again in the Premier League when they host title holders Arsenal at the Amex Stadium three days later. Brighton's cutting edge in attack and squad depth will be vital as they bid to preserve their place near the top of the table.
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