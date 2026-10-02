Getty Images Sport
FA breaks silence on Manchester City guilty verdict as 'integrity' concerns rock Premier League
Massive financial breaches uncovered
An independent commission recently concluded that Manchester City utilised over £830 million in disguised funding to artificially inflate club revenues. This elaborate financial scheme was designed to bypass stringent regulations set by both the Premier League and UEFA.
The 40-page ruling, published on Tuesday, detailed how the club orchestrated a series of 'sham' arrangements to circumvent the rules. City executives argued that financial assistance originated from the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court (CPC) to help sponsors meet their obligations, rather than directly from owner Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG).
However, the commission vehemently rejected this defence. They dismissed the club's narrative entirely, labelling the CPC explanation as definitively 'untrue' and exposing the elaborate nature of the financial concealment. Explaining their rejection of City's defence, the panel stated: "We concluded that it was an 'explanation' that the club had concocted well after the event in an attempt to obscure and conceal the realities of the disguised funding scheme."
- Getty Images Sport
FA promises potential action
In response to the ruling, the Football Association released a resolute statement addressing the severity of the situation. The governing body made it clear they are watching the fallout closely and refused to rule out their own disciplinary measures.
"The Independent Commission's decision has significant implications for the integrity of the game," the FA's official statement read. "We are carefully considering the decision and its implications and will take action where appropriate."
Acknowledging the ongoing legal battle, the organisation added: "As proceedings between the Premier League and Manchester City Football Club remain ongoing, we do not intend to comment further at this stage. We will, however, continue to monitor developments closely."
Sponsors and owners intertwined
The ripple effects of the guilty verdict are already extending beyond the Etihad Stadium boardroom. Central to the controversy are the club's key commercial partners, whose financial dealings have been placed firmly under the microscope during the investigation.
Etihad Airways, City's primary sponsor, is now weighing up legal retaliation against the Premier League. The airline is owned by an Abu Dhabi investment fund chaired by Sheikh Mansour's brother, highlighting the deeply intertwined relationships that the independent commission scrutinised.
- Getty
Looming appeal deadline
Manchester City now face a race against time to mount their legal pushback. The club have already confirmed their intention to fight the charges, with Friday, October 2 marking the strict deadline to formally submit their appeal.
The upcoming legal battle will undoubtedly centre on the origins of the sponsor funding and the rejected CPC defence. Until the appeal process reaches a conclusion, the shadow of potential FA action will continue to hang over the English champions.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting