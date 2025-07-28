FA chief offers update on Sarina Wiegman's future after Lionesses retain Euro title with stunning win over Spain
Football Association (FA) chief executive Mark Bullingham has offered a guarded response regarding Sarina Wiegman's long-term future as England boss following the Lionesses' dramatic Euro 2025 final triumph over Spain. While Wiegman remains under contract through the 2027 World Cup, there is no confirmation yet about her plans beyond that tournament.
- Wiegman leads England to back-to-back Euro titles
- FA chief non-committal on Wiegman contract talks
- Manager set to stay through the 2027 World Cup