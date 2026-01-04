'Own it and f*ck off!' - Paul Scholes' son slams 'useless' Ruben Amorim & accuses Man Utd boss of 'begging for a payout like Jose Mourinho' in shocking X-rated rant

Following United's 1-1 draw at Leeds on Sunday, Amorim was asked if he still had the backing of the board. What followed was an explosive response from the former midfielder.

He told reporters, "To start with that, I noticed that you received selective information about everything. I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. And that is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."