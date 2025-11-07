'Extremely expensive' - Bayern Munich slammed for allowing Dayot Upamecano put them in 'very weak' contract situation as Real Madrid and Liverpool loom

Upamecano joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2021 for a fee of €42 million (£37m/$48m) and has since established himself as one of the club’s key defenders. His current contract runs until 2026, but negotiations over an extension have stalled in recent weeks. Bayern have already placed an offer on the table, yet talks remain complicated as the French defender is reportedly demanding a salary of around €15m (£13m/$17m) per year along with a substantial signing bonus. The club are now hoping that manager Vincent Kompany can personally convince Upamecano to commit his future to Bayern.

Upamecano has rediscovered his best form under Kompany after struggling to impress former Bayern managers Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel. Bayern’s Bundesliga triumph in the 2024–25 season highlighted the success of Kompany’s philosophy, which emphasises hard work, discipline and perseverance. Upamecano has thrived in this environment, becoming a key figure in Bayern’s defence once again. The French defender has openly praised Kompany, describing him as an example to follow both on and off the pitch. In an interview, Upamecano said: “We all watched him when we were young; he was a legend for Belgium and Manchester City. He was a very aggressive defender in duels, a leader on the pitch too, a good example for me. He helps me a lot; we do a lot of videos, he talks to me about my positioning. With him, it's always very intense.”