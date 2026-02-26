'It would be extraordinary' - Cristiano Ronaldo wanted back in Spain as coach extends invitation

Almeria manager Rubi has now shared his thoughts on the development. He told reporters: "We are very happy. Obviously, we welcome him. I think it's excellent news because someone like him, with his one hundred percent knowledge of sport and football, can help a club like ours. It's very exciting for the whole club and for the city. You already know the good relationship Cristiano has with the owners. One learns about some things, but I don't think it's important when I found out or stopped finding out. The important thing is that he's landing here with us. We are very happy.

"It would be extraordinary and wonderful if he could play here, but that's a question for him. This is his club and, if he wanted to continue playing, whoever the coach is, he would be received with open arms. I have no doubt about that."

President Mohammed Al-Khereiji added: "[Ronaldo] is regarded as the greatest to ever play the game, he knows the Spanish leagues very well and he understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the academy."