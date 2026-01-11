Explained: Why Ryan Reynolds picked grass before Wrexham’s epic FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest - with Hollywood superstar emulating fellow co-owner Rob Mac

Mac takes the same approach when visiting the United Kingdom. He has previously told The Athletic: “I’m staring right now, in my office, at a thing my wife [Kaitlin Olson] made for me for my birthday. When I get down on the pitch, I have a tendency to take some of the grass and put it in my pocket, so I have a keep-sake of the event.

“I’d keep them in these little plastic bags and put a piece of paper inside with the occasion [written on each]. She stole them from the drawer I keep them in and took them to a [picture] framer.”

He went on to say of special keepsakes: “Now they are behind this air-sealed glass. They put some kind of chemical in the grass to keep [preserve] it, and then there is a little plaque underneath each one.”

Reynolds has told the RobRyanRed podcast that he has his own shrine, saying: “Blake and the girls are the engine for this. The girls always remind me 'Dad, grab some of the pitch when you walk across it again', but I also recognise that the Racecourse Ground is in certain senses a holy ground.

“So I like to bring a piece of that home every time. I don't think I'm building a man cave at this point, a Wrexham man cave, at this point it's just my house. That stuff is going wherever I am, Wrexham is one of the prides of my life.”