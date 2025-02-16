Explained: Why Leny Yoro & Christian Eriksen not included in Man Utd squad to face Tottenham as Ruben Amorim forced to name EIGHT academy players on bench amid injury crisis
Leny Yoro and Christian Eriksen were shock absences from the Manchester United squad announcement ahead of their game with Tottenham Hotspur.
- Eriksen and Yoro ruled out for game
- Bench includes eight academy players
- Spurs and United both going through tough seasons