Explained: Why Jurgen Klopp made shock decision to quit Liverpool this summer despite title chase with Man City and current contract not expiring until 2026

Explained: Why Jurgen Klopp made shock decision to quit Liverpool this summer despite title chase with Man City and current contract not expiring until 2026Chris BurtonGettyLiverpoolJuergen KloppPremier LeagueJurgen Klopp has explained why he is stepping down as Liverpool manager in 2024, with that decision leaving the football world stunned.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGerman walking away in the summerHas been an Anfield since 2015Feels time is right to stand aside