Explained: Why Jude Bellingham won’t fill Toni Kroos’ boots at Real Madrid despite there being 'no player' on the transfer market that can replace World Cup winner Jude BellinghamReal MadridToni KroosLaLiga

Carlo Ancelotti sees “no player” on the market that can replace Toni Kroos, but has ruled out asking Jude Bellingham to provide cover at Real Madrid.