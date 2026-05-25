Getty Images
Explained: Why Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid return announcement has been delayed
Presidential elections halt Bernabeu business
The primary reason for the hold-up is the sudden onset of political drama at the Bernabeu, according to Diario AS. Real Madrid are preparing for their first contested presidential election since 2006, with long-serving chief Florentino Perez set to be challenged by Enrique Riquelme. This internal power struggle has temporarily shifted the focus away from the dugout as Perez focuses on securing his mandate before finalising major leadership changes.
Mourinho is said to be following the election closely and remains convinced that Perez will emerge victorious. There is even a possibility that the president could use the two-year contract offered to the Portuguese tactician as a key pillar of his campaign strategy. For now, the Benfica boss must wait for the ballot boxes to close before he can officially put pen to paper.
- Getty Images
The €7 million release clause blow
The report further suggests that a significant financial complication has emerged regarding Mourinho's exit from Benfica. A specific clause in his contract with the Lisbon giants, which would have allowed Real Madrid to secure his services for a flat fee of €7 million, expired on May 26. Because the presidential elections delayed the formalisation of the deal, Los Blancos have missed the window to trigger that cut-price exit.
This development has handed Benfica a stronger hand in negotiations. Relations between the two clubs have soured recently following friction over the Alvaro Carreras transfer saga and Gianluca Prestianni-Vinicius Junior row. Real Madrid must now negotiate directly with the Portuguese club to find a resolution, ending hopes of a quick and inexpensive managerial transition as they look to replace Alvaro Arbeloa.
Planning for a summer squad overhaul
Despite the administrative delays, Mourinho has already begun identifying the players he needs to restore the club to its former glory. Reports indicate that he has already requested a move for Danish international Morten Hjulmand to anchor his new-look midfield at the Bernabeu. The Sporting CP captain is expected to cost in the region of €50 million.
Furthermore, Mourinho is reportedly looking to shock the market by pursuing ex-Manchester United pupil Marcus Rashford, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona. The veteran coach is also keen to restructure his backroom staff, reportedly eyeing a role for club icon Toni Kroos as an assistant.
- AFP
Mourinho's motivation for a second act
The motivation for Mourinho is clear as he views this return as unfinished business. During his first stint at Real between 2010 and 2013, he famously reached three consecutive Champions League semi-finals but never lifted the trophy. Now, coming off a season where he guided Benfica to an unbeaten league campaign but missed out on the title due to excessive draws, he is said to be hungry for silverware in the Spanish capital.
The terms of the pending agreement are geared toward success, with a third year in his contract set to be triggered automatically if he secures the La Liga title. Having previously amassed a record-breaking 100 points during his first spell, Mourinho is seen as a coach who can stabilise a dressing room that has failed to win a major trophy in two years.