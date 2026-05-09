Explained: Why Florian Wirtz is missing for Liverpool against Chelsea

Speaking to TNT Sports before the match, Slot explained that Wirtz had attempted to recover in time but his condition worsened in the days leading up to the game.

"He tried everything to be in it. But an infection in the stomach," Slot explained. "He wasn’t feeling well during the week. He tried earlier in the week to train, but in the end things got worse and he wasn’t able to train with us yesterday and isn’t able to be with us today."