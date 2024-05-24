Arteta-ArsenalGetty
Aditya Gokhale

Explained: Why Arsenal are yet to finalise pre-season plans - with Euro 2024 and FA Cup final playing key roles

ArsenalPremier League

Arsenal have not yet finalized their plans for the pre-season ahead of the 2024/25 season and with two key factors set to determine plans.

  • Arsenal yet to decide pre-season schedule
  • Community Shield participation will affect plans
  • Canceled Germany training camp this season
