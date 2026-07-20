Explained: What needs to happen in order for Real Madrid to table bid for Michael Olise - with Bayern Munich winger seeing €200m-plus transfer speculated on

Olise has emerged as the man Perez wants to bring to the Spanish capital this summer. The 24-year-old winger has impressed significantly in the Bundesliga, and despite already possessing a star-studded attack, the hierarchy in Madrid believes the Frenchman can elevate the squad even further.

However, Real are determined to handle this situation with the utmost professionalism. They have communicated clearly that they will not engage in any "wars" for the player's signature. According to Mundo Deportivo, the club has maintained a transparent dialogue with Bayern, promising to notify the German giants of any official moves they intend to make regarding Olise.







