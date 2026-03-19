Explained: The vital World Cup role Matt Turner could fill for the USMNT despite dropping down goalkeeper depth chart

Whoever lines up between the sticks for the USMNT this summer will have an important role to play. They are not, however, considered to be the most crucial of cogs in a well-oiled machine. In order for Pochettino’s side to deliver on expectations, superstar outfield performers must step up to the plate.

Friedel said on the brightest of leading lights there: “The three, actually four, best players for me right now: I would say Antonee Robinson. He's going to be one of the best left-backs in the tournament. Chris Richards, Weston McKennie. Those are my guys. Then a fully fit Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic. But I think you need to win midfields in World Cup games. So I think Tyler and Weston become incredibly important.

“Christian is important for the U.S., of course, but it's really good to see how well Chris Richards has done in the Premier League. And Antonee, especially if we're going to play with five across the back as a wing-back, will be really good because he's got pace and quality and can help out in both attack and defence.

“Those are the players I'd be looking to lead the team. As for how they'll do, I think they'll get out of the group, and then it comes down to who they get drawn against. Do they have the ability to get to the quarter-finals? Yes, they do. But it's hard. That's why only eight nations have ever won a World Cup. When they get into the knockout rounds later in the tournament, they're going to have to beat a Spain, a Germany, an England, a Belgium, an Argentina or Brazil. They're going to have to play somebody who's really good, probably better than them.

“I expect them to get out of their group. I expect them to probably go through the next knockout round. And then from there it's a flip of a coin, depending on who they get drawn against, what happens with the referee, what happens with VAR, whether a penalty goes their way or against them, or a sending off. Things like that. That's how I expect it to go.”