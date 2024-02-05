Explained: How Barcelona are helping Lamine Yamal to become the next Lionel Messi - with 16-year-old wonderkid facing different challenges

Explained: How Barcelona are helping Lamine Yamal to become the next Lionel Messi - with 16-year-old wonderkid facing different challengesChris BurtonGetty/GOALLamine YamalLionel MessiBarcelonaLaLigaBarcelona are hoping to see Lamine Yamal become the next Lionel Messi, but accept that the 16-year-old wonderkid faces a different set of challenges.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowStepped out of La Masia academy systemBroken records at senior levelFollowing in footsteps of Argentine icon