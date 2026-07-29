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'Expect great things' - Jobe Bellingham makes vow to Borussia Dortmund fans after mixed first season in Germany
Stepping out of older brother's shadow
After a first season at Dortmund marked by highs and lows, Bellingham ready for the next stage of his career. Dortmund’s management sees him as a future key player who can fill the gap left by his brother Jude before his move to Real Madrid. During Dortmund's tour of Japan, the midfielder made it clear that he no longer wants to be seen as a promising young prospect, but as an established professional.
Bellingham told reporters during the Far East tour: “I’ve played a lot of games in my career, I’m not a young kid anymore. There are many players younger than me.”
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Partnership with Nmecha
The interplay between Bellingham and Felix Nmecha will be particularly interesting in the new season. The duo is expected to form the heart of Dortmund's team and provide the necessary dynamism between the penalty areas. The Englishman is convinced that fans will see a significant improvement, as the coordination on the pitch has noticeably improved in recent weeks.
Bellingham spoke optimistically about his partnership with Nmecha: "I don't want to say too much. But you can expect great things from Felix and me next season. I feel more and more at home at the club, and our interplay is working better and better."
A gruelling pre-season at home
To be ready to go all out in the upcoming season, Bellingham forwent an extended summer vacation and instead focused on honing his fitness. This professionalism is a clear indication of his ambitions. He wants to leave nothing to chance in order to finally make his breakthrough in the Bundesliga and on the European stage.
The 20-year-old explained his summer training program in detail: “I went to Birmingham and trained with people I’ve known for a long time. I completed the club’s program and even put in some extra work. I simply wanted to get myself into the best possible shape.”
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Supercup test vs Bayern looms
Dortmund has proven in the past to be a place that young players receive the final polish to become world-class. Bellingham now seems poised to continue this path. Expectations have risen after his strong pre-season, but the player himself appears to be handling the pressure well. The challenge now is to consistently translate his performances from training sessions and friendlies into competitive matches. The clash against Bayern Munich in the German Supercup next month provides the perfect platform for Bellingham to demonstrate his improved game.
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