Exodus at Old Trafford! Five Manchester United players tell Red Devils they want to leave this summer as squad rebuild continues under Ruben Amorim

Five Manchester United players have put in transfer requests this summer as the Red Devils continue to rebuild their squad under Ruben Amorim. Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia have all indicated their desire to pursue opportunities elsewhere, throwing a curveball into United's pre-season plans.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd gear up to offload deadwood

Five players are on the chopping block

Club delay their return to Carrington Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱