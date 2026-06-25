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Ex-Watford midfielder handed 11-game ban for 'completely unacceptable' racist abuse of U21s player
Serious allegations and FA findings
An independent regulatory commission has ruled that Dwomoh was guilty of a "very serious" and "completely unacceptable" offence after investigating incidents involving an Under-21 player of Indian heritage. The victim, referred to in official FA written reasons as Player A, was subjected to discriminatory remarks on two separate occasions during the final months of 2025.
Per the Watford Observer, the commission's report detailed the nature of the slurs used by Dwomoh, which included the comments "brown is not a colour" and "how is your corner shop going?". These incidents occurred at the club’s London Colney training ground during the pre-match warm-ups for Under-21 fixtures against Swansea City on October 27 and Colchester United on November 4.
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Watford take decisive action
Watford acted swiftly once the gravity of the situation became clear, removing the midfielder from first-team contention and ordering him to train away from the main group. The club has since confirmed that Dwomoh’s contract has been terminated, ending his association with the Vicarage Road outfit following the internal and external investigations.
In a statement provided to the Watford Observer, the club voiced their full backing for the disciplinary process, stating that they support the decision of the investigation and confirmed Dwomoh has been released from his contract with the club. The player had previously hinted at his departure via social media in April, around the time the initial suspension was back-dated to.
Disciplinary details and FA appeal
The Football Association initially sought an even stricter punishment for the midfielder, filing an appeal to have the 11-match ban increased to 16 games to reflect the fact that there were two distinct offences. However, this request was ultimately dismissed by the Appeal Board, which maintained that the 11-game suspension served as a proportionate "as a global sanction for the course of conduct identified."
Crucially, the commission noted that Dwomoh "did not immediately accept responsibility or remorse but sought to put pressure on Player A to retract" his allegations. While the midfielder eventually admitted to the two charges, offered an apology, and accepted his wrongdoing, his initial reaction to the claims was a factor considered during the proceedings.
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Mandatory education and financial penalties
In addition to the lengthy playing ban, which applies to domestic football and is back-dated to April 9, Dwomoh has been hit with a financial penalty. The player has been fined £2,500 and must complete a compulsory face-to-face education programme, which the FA has mandated must be finished by August 9, 2026.