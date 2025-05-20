‘20 goals in six games!’ - Ex-USMNT star Taylor Twellman ‘not buying’ moaning Lionel Messi excuses at Inter Miami as Argentine GOAT points finger at MLS match officials
Taylor Twellman is “not buying” Lionel Messi’s excuses at Inter Miami, with the Argentine superstar pointing fingers at MLS match officials.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Out of sorts Herons have been struggling for form
- Talismanic captain has lost his cool at times
- Calls for MLS to improve standard of officiating