Getty Images Sport
Ex-Tottenham boss Thomas Frank among candidates to take over London rivals at the end of the season
The end of the Glasner era
According to The Sun, Palace have identified Frank as a primary candidate to succeed Glasner at the end of the current campaign. The Eagles are beginning to plan for a new era following the mutual agreement that Glasner will vacate his managerial post this summer. While the search for a successor has intensified over recent weeks, the immediate priority for the South Londoners remains Premier League survival.
Palace and Glasner are simply managing the situation for now, with the club determined to stick with him until the end of the season before appointing a new permanent boss. This arrangement allows the board to conduct a thorough recruitment process while Glasner steers the team through a testing season for the FA Cup holders. Currently, Palace sit in 14th place with 35 points, maintaining a 10-point cushion above the relegation zone.
- Getty Images Sport
Frank seeks quick redemption
Frank, who recently saw his tenure at north London cut short, has emerged as a frontrunner due to his extensive experience in the English top flight and his previous success across the capital with Brentford. The Danish tactician is reportedly eager for a swift return to the technical area to restore his reputation after a difficult and highly publicised stint at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Frank saw his dream move to Tottenham unravel, officially departing last February. During his brief spell, he managed 38 matches across all competitions but achieved only 13 victories, failing to instil the culture and organised style of football that made him such a success at Brentford. Despite the abrupt end to his time with Spurs, the Selhurst Park hierarchy remains heavily impressed by his overall body of work in the Premier League.
Tactical fit for Palace
Style of play remains a non-negotiable factor for the Palace board as they sift through potential replacements. Sources within the club reportedly indicate they already have a clear idea of the profile for their next manager, looking for someone who plays a style of football remarkably similar to Glasner’s. This continuity is seen as vital to avoid a total squad overhaul and maintain an attacking philosophy.
Frank’s proven track record of developing cohesive, high-pressing teams makes him an attractive proposition for a club that prides itself on tactical discipline. A club with the budget and ambition of Palace could suit Frank perfectly, given his track record at Brentford, where he ensured they consolidated their place among England’s elite. His ability to work within a specific structure while overperforming is highly valued.
- (C)Getty Images
Preparing for a crucial summer
Premier League experience will be considered vital, given that Palace are keen to avoid slipping back into any future fights against relegation. The club hope that the next manager will have a calmer start, as European football, which has significantly added to the fixture congestion this season, may not be on the calendar next year.
Palace are looking for stability as much as ambition, and Frank’s experience of building teams from the ground up completely ticks both boxes. The board firmly believe that the right appointment could set the club on a path to sustained top-flight success while still maintaining their attacking, organised style. While nothing has been decided yet, his name has quickly risen to the top of the shortlist.
Advertisement