Ex-PSG star completes Sunderland transfer

Sunderland have officially secured their first signing of the summer by acquiring Meunier on a two-year contract. The right-back arrives as a free agent after his deal with Lille expired. This continues a trend for the Belgian, who previously moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Borussia Dortmund for no fee in 2020.

The 34-year-old, who recently returned from the World Cup with 83 caps, boasts an impressive track record. His most prominent spell came at Club Brugge, where he made 198 appearances, scored 20 goals, and won one Belgian championship alongside a domestic cup before a €6 million move to France.



