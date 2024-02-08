'That's not right' - Ex-Man Utd stars Gary Neville and Roy Keane reveal Champions League doping suspicions and claim some teams 'weren't clean'Aditya GokhaleGettyManchester UnitedChampions LeagueSerie APremier LeagueInterAC MilanJuventusSSC NapoliFormer Manchester United players Roy Keane and Gary Neville have accused some of the teams they played against to have been doping.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNeville and Keane talk about toughest gamesBoth believe that Italian teams weren't 'clean'Italian football marred by doping scandals in 00s