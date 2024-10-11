Ashley Young and son TylerInstagram (@youngy_18)
Harry Sherlock

Ex-Man Utd star's son, 18, makes his professional debut with father still in the Premier League

A. YoungLeague OneManchester UnitedEvertonPremier LeaguePeterborough

Everton ace Ashley Young's son made his professional debut for Peterborough United this week.

  • Young's son, Tyler, makes debut
  • Played for Peterborough in League One
  • Young is still playing in the PL aged 39
