Getty Images Sport
Ex-Man Utd star sees contract terminated at Championship club after just six months
A fresh start ends in early termination
Hull City have confirmed that they have come to an agreement with the full-back to terminate his contract, cutting short a spell that was originally intended to last at least a full season. The defender arrived in East Yorkshire this past summer, having successfully come through a trial period during pre-season which convinced the club to offer him terms.
He penned a 12-month deal at the time, which included an option for a second year, signalling the club's hope that he could become a long-term asset. However, that option will now not be triggered, and the initial contract will not be seen through to its conclusion. Instead, the decision was made to cancel the deal to enable the player to secure a move away from the MKM Stadium immediately.
Despite the initial optimism surrounding the transfer and the belief that the Manchester-born talent could revive his stalling career in the Championship, the move has simply not worked out for either party. The separation allows him to enter the market as a free agent and the club to move on from an experiment that failed to deliver the expected results.
- Getty Images Sport
Fitness battles limit involvement to five minutes
The primary reason for this premature departure appears to be the inability to reach the necessary physical condition for second-tier football. Williams struggled to get to a level of fitness where he could genuinely compete at Championship level, leaving him on the periphery of the squad for the duration of his stay.
His contribution on the pitch was starkly limited. The former Premier League youngster made just one outing in the Championship, a brief five-minute cameo which came during a 3-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers back in August - the second league game of the season. Since then, he has been virtually absent from the first-team picture, only appearing on the bench four times for league matches since that debut.
In recent weeks, his progress was further derailed by a calf problem, which restricted his availability even more. His last appearance in a matchday squad was on November 25, and he made the bench on just six occasions throughout the entire season. Although the club implemented a plan to get him up to speed by playing him in the Under-21s, it was ultimately decided that his short stay should come to an end.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Jakirovic's gamble fails to pay off
The signing was a significant show of faith from Tigers boss Sergej Jakirovic. The manager had been keen to give the 25-year-old a chance to resurrect his career following a difficult period in his personal life.
In the summer, the full-back was given a suspended jail sentence for a serious driving offence. Jakirovic hoped that offering a footballing lifeline would help the player turn a corner, but the combination of off-field history and on-field fitness struggles meant the gamble did not pay off.
- Getty Images Sport
Space cleared for new arrivals
The defender's exit has had a practical benefit for Hull City as the transfer window reaches its climax. His departure has freed up space in the squad, allowing the Tigers to strengthen significantly.
The club has been active in recruiting replacements and reinforcements, with Paddy McNair, Kieran Dowell, Yu Hirakawa, Toby Collyer and Lewis Koumas all arriving at the MKM Stadium before the deadline passed on Monday.
Advertisement