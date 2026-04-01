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Ex-Man Utd star scores dramatic 100th-minute goal to send DR Congo to first World Cup since 1974
Tuanzebe ends half a century of hurt
The Democratic Republic of Congo secured their place in North America after a gruelling 13-game qualification campaign that culminated in a tense intercontinental play-off final in Mexico, which they won 1-0 after extra time. In the 100th minute, Burnley's Tuanzebe emerged as the unexpected hero, bundling home from a corner to finally overcome Jamaica's persistent resistance. The result marks a monumental achievement for manager Sebastien Desabre, whose side also successfully navigated a path past African heavyweights Cameroon and Nigeria to reach the tournament.
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Dreams turned into reality
For Tuanzebe, who spent 17 years at Old Trafford as a youth and senior player, the goal represented the pinnacle of his international career to date. The 28-year-old was visibly emotional after the final whistle, reflecting on the journey from a young hopeful to a national icon. He told reporters: "To get the winning goal for the country, this is what, as a young boy, you dream about. It's happened for me, and I'm so very happy. I'm so proud of what I could do for my country."
A squad stacked with pedigree
The Leopard’s qualification is no fluke, as Desabre has assembled a highly competitive squad featuring five current Premier League players, including Yoane Wissa and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. This modern iteration of the team stands in stark contrast to the 1974 side, then known as Zaire, which exited the World Cup without scoring a goal. Captain Chancel Mbemba remains focused on the significant challenge of facing established world powers.
The Lille defender said: "We’re going to enjoy the qualification, but we’ll keep working. We know we’ll be facing top nations who play in the World Cup every four years. We’ll stay humble, keep our feet on the ground, and continue to work. It won’t be easy, but we’ll give everything to make our supporters and our people proud."
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A daunting Group K awaits
DR Congo enters a challenging World Cup Group K alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan, and Colombia, with a potential knockout clash against England looming in the last 32. The squad’s immediate form is excellent after dispatching Jamaica, but they must now transition from play-off underdogs to tournament competitors. Maintaining the fitness of key English-based stars like Tuanzebe and Wissa during the final months of the domestic season will be vital before they head to North America.