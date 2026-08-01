Ex-Man Utd player labelled 'the new Jordan Henderson' following return to former side

Former Ajax player Maduro has singled out Blind as the club's finest summer signing so far, going as far as comparing him to Henderson. Maduro believes the veteran's presence fills a massive leadership void that Ajax sorely missed over the past year.

"You can already see that he is improving players with his coaching and passing," Maduro said, as quoted by VoetbalPrimeur. "As a result, Davy Klaassen and Steven Berghuis are also getting better. He can take on the role of Jordan Henderson, that is something Ajax has certainly missed over the past year."







