Ex-Man City & Newcastle footballer Joey Barton learns punishment for string of 'grossly offensive' social media posts including against former Lioness Eni Aluko

The judge added that targeting individuals online, in the way Barton did, falls outside the realm of freedom of speech.

He told the court: "Robust debate, satire, mockery and even crude language may fall within permissible free speech. But when posts deliberately target individuals with vilifying comparisons to serial killers or false insinuations of paedophilia, designed to humiliate and distress, they forfeit their protection. As the jury concluded, your offences exemplify behaviour that is beyond this limit - amounting to a sustained campaign of online abuse that was not mere commentary but targeted, extreme and deliberately harmful."

Menary added that he was satisfied that Barton's custodial terms did not have to be "served immediately" and he had faith he could change his ways for good.

He said: "In light of the steps you have taken, I am persuaded that there is some prospect of rehabilitation - that an immediate custodial sentence is not required to protect either the public or the victims. A suspended sentence order may - may - itself operate as a deterrent against any future defending by you."