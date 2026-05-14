Ex-Leeds boss claims Sir Alex Ferguson recommended him as Man Utd successor

O'Leary was one of the most highly-rated young managers in the Premier League during the turn of the millennium, having guided Leeds United to the Champions League semi-finals. His work at Elland Road did not go unnoticed by Ferguson, who was looking for a worthy successor as he approached a planned retirement 25 years ago.

Speaking on The Overlap's 'Stick to Football', the 68-year-old O'Leary confirmed that his name was formally in the hat to lead the Red Devils. "Michael Kennedy [my solicitor] did, yeah, about it," O'Leary said when asked if United had approached him. "Alex had recommended about three people or something like that. It never went any further than that. One of the chosen ones, yeah."