Ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch 'hoping' for Premier League return after 12 months in limbo as American opens up on 'heartbreaking' Elland Road exit

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeEx-Leeds boss Jesse Marsch 'hoping' for Premier League return after 12 months in limbo as American opens up on 'heartbreaking' Elland Road exitPremier LeagueJesse MarschLeeds UnitedFormer Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch wants to take up a managerial role in the Premier League again.Marsch wants to return to the Premier LeagueParted ways with Leeds in February 2023Was linked with a move to Southampton and Leicester