'If you see how England play, you get tears in your eyes' - Ex-Germany star insists Euro 2024 teams will not fear facing Three Lions as Jude Bellingham told he needs a 'kick up the backside' Jude BellinghamEnglandEuropean ChampionshipGareth Southgate

Ex-Germany star Markus Babbel claimed that teams are not afraid of facing England in Euro 2024 and Jude Bellingham deserves a "kick up the backside."