Jacob Schneider

Ex-Atlanta United star Thiago Almada moves from Botafogo to Olympique Lyon on loan after winning Copa Libertadores with Brazilian side

The 2022 World Cup champion makes the switch to Lyon, who are part of the Eagle Football multi-club model with Botafogo

Thiago Almada joins Lyon on loan from Botafogo

Midfielder is MLS' record outgoing transfer

Was member of 2022 World Cup-winning Argentina roster