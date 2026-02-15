‘Everyone is afraid’ of Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal as teen sensation earns another comparison to Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi

Yamal burst onto the scene when being handed his competitive debut by Barca at just 15 years of age. There was clearly plenty of potential to be unlocked in his game, but few knew what to expect at that stage. He would not have been the first youngster to struggle at senior level.

He has, however, taken the global game by storm. A lucrative contract was signed when celebrating his 18th birthday, while also inheriting the iconic No.10 shirt at Camp Nou that Blaugrana legend Messi once wore with such distinction.

The pressure that jersey brings with it has been embraced, with remarkable individual standards being maintained. It would appear as though more personal bests will be posted in the 2025-26 campaign.

Yamal registered 18 goals across all competitions last season, but has already reached 15 this term. He also has 12 assists to his name through 31 appearances, with Barcelona often looking to him for inspiration.