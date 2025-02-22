'Relegation' trends on X as Everton fans taunt Man Utd with brutal 'going down' chants after watching woeful Red Devils fall apart at Goodison Park
Everton fans started a "going down" chant after going 2-0 up against Manchester United, while "relegation" began trending on X shortly after.
- Man Utd trailing 2-0 at half-time against Everton
- Beto & Doucoure score past leaky United defence
- Everton fans sing "going down" chants to add insult to injury