Everton sign Brennan Johnson from Crystal Palace as Dwight McNeil moves the other way

Everton have officially bolstered their squad by completing the signing of Johnson, a dynamic winger from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace. The arrival brings fresh energy and attacking flair to the Goodison Park outfit as preparations for the new season gather pace.

The 25-year-old Wales international has signed a four-year contract with the club. Everton supporters will be eager to see how the versatile attacker impacts the team's frontline following his arrival on Merseyside.