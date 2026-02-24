Everton security nearly kick Man Utd manager Michael Carrick's son out amid confusion over identity

Carrick senior has enjoyed an incredible start to his interim spell as United manager, with many onlookers wondering whether he will take on the role permanently if the good form continues.

He has been praised by Matheus Cunha, who recently recalled how he was amazed by the former midfielder's bravery ahead of the victory at Arsenal in late January.

He said: "He is someone who was a multiple champion with Manchester United as a player. He won the Premier League several times. He was coached by Alex Ferguson, who is a legend of the sport. He knows what it takes to win here. I believe that, more than tactical issues, Carrick adds a lot from the side of someone who knows the paths representing the club.

"They [Arsenal] are a very strong team, but we played with a lot of courage at the Emirates. Even when we went behind, at no moment did we lower our heads or give up on our game plan. It is about winning mentality, about believing in what the coach prepared during the week. We need that, to believe we can face anyone. It was one of those games that mark a career. I will never forget it."

Carrick will certainly be hoping the good times continue between now and the end of the season. Next up on the fixture list for United is a clash with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford before they visit Newcastle United at St James' Park.