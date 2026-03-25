Everton roast Alejandro Garnacho with 'not nice' TikTok video after thrashing Chelsea

While Everton's social media team revelled in the victory, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior was left to reflect on another defensive collapse. In the aftermath of the defeat, the 41-year-old said when questioned about the individual errors that led to Everton's goals: "Yeah, 100 percent the accountability and the responsibility ends with me. Goals give you energy, and at the moment we are gifting goals away. We gifted two poor goals. We started edgy, and then the first 10, 15 minutes a few cheap give aways and then we played our way into the game and it seems to be happening every week. What that does is the crowd gives energy to the opposition and then their confident goes up. In the end Everton deserved the victory and that is something we need to improve very very quickly."