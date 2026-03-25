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Everton roast Alejandro Garnacho with 'not nice' TikTok video after thrashing Chelsea
Toffees pile on the misery
Everton’s official TikTok page couldn’t resist having a pop at the Argentinian winger after consigning Chelsea to a fourth successive defeat at the weekend. The video, which has quickly gone viral, features a 34-second compilation of Garnacho being physically dominated by Toffees defender Jake O'Brien and arguing with referee Samuel Barrott, and was cheekily captioned: "Not everything is nice at Hill Dickinson Stadium."
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Rosenior takes the blame
While Everton's social media team revelled in the victory, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior was left to reflect on another defensive collapse. In the aftermath of the defeat, the 41-year-old said when questioned about the individual errors that led to Everton's goals: "Yeah, 100 percent the accountability and the responsibility ends with me. Goals give you energy, and at the moment we are gifting goals away. We gifted two poor goals. We started edgy, and then the first 10, 15 minutes a few cheap give aways and then we played our way into the game and it seems to be happening every week. What that does is the crowd gives energy to the opposition and then their confident goes up. In the end Everton deserved the victory and that is something we need to improve very very quickly."
Chelsea board verify long-term plan
The defeat leaves Chelsea languishing in sixth, but the Stamford Bridge hierarchy is reportedly remains firmly behind Rosenior, with no formal review planned until summer 2027. The board accepts that consistency has been difficult since Enzo Maresca's mid-season departure and is now looking to the upcoming transfer window to bolster the squad's mental resilience and tactical balance, with Garnacho's position potentially at risk given his inconsistent debut campaign at the club.
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What's next for Chelsea: A daunting road ahead
Chelsea now have a brief window to regroup during the March international break before they face League One side Port Vale in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. It represents a vital opportunity for a trophy in an otherwise turbulent season, but the pressure will remain high as they return to Premier League action against Man City shortly after, followed closely by a crucial Champions League six-pointer against Manchester United.